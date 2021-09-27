Princess Mako's boyfriend set to arrive in Japan from U.S. for marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, was set to arrive in Japan on Monday from the United States, where he currently lives, to prepare for their marriage amid a public controversy triggered by a money dispute involving his mother. Komuro is expected to meet the 29-year-old princess, a niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, and hold a press conference together after roughly two weeks of coronavirus quarantine, sources with the knowledge of the matter have said. It is his first return to Japan since he left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University's law school, ...