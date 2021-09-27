Baseball: Ohtani misses out on 10th win in Angels' final home game

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani fell short in his attempt at yet another MLB record on Sunday, pitching dominantly but failing to get a win as the Los Angeles Angels lost their final home game of the season 5-1 to the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani, who was 9-2 in 22 starts entering Sunday, had a chance to match all-time great Babe Ruth as the only player in the American or National leagues to win 10 games as a pitcher while hitting 10 homers in the same season. The 27-year-old Japanese worked seven innings in a 10-strikeout, zero-walk performance, giving up only one run -- a seventh-inning homer by rookie Jarred Kel...