Tokyo stocks slightly higher in morning on COVID-19 case decline

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly higher Monday morning as hopes for an economic recovery in Japan were raised amid a steady fall in nationwide daily COVID-19 cases, although the increase was limited as gains were locked in after the market's surge late last week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 109.81 points, or 0.36 percent, from Friday to 30,358.62. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 7.67 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,098.42. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation, and retail issues.