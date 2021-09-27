JICA issues Japan's 1st gender bonds for female empowerment

Newsfrom Japan

The Japan International Cooperation Agency issued the country's first gender bonds on Monday to promote women's empowerment and education and ensure gender equality in developing nations. The government-backed aid agency raised a combined 20 billion yen ($181 million) in bonds with maturities of 10 years and 20 years to fund projects in places where women do not have the same opportunities as men to receive education, work, and participate in political activities. Women-focused assistance has taken on greater importance amid the coronavirus pandemic, with more females subject to domestic viole...