Osaka Ohsho dumpling diner opens 1st Chinese outlet in Shanghai

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese restaurant chain operator Eat & Holdings Co. has started serving meals at its first Chinese outlet of the new-style Osaka Ohsho dumpling diner in Shanghai prior to its grand opening next month. The first "Osaka Fun Dining Osaka Ohsho" restaurant, located at the Henderson Metropolitan shopping mall in downtown Shanghai, offers specialty dishes from Osaka in addition to regular Chinese food including "gyoza" dumplings and ramen noodles, the Tokyo-based company said. Saturday's pre-opening came ahead of the grand opening scheduled for Oct. 10. In January, Eat & International Co., which e...