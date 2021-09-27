2 men arrested over unauthorized copying of Japanese-style artwork

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo police arrested Monday two men from western Japan on suspicion of copyright infringement in connection with the circulation of prints of Japanese-style artworks by late master Nihonga painters including Ikuo Hirayama. Former art dealer Yuzo Kato, 53, and block print studio manager Masashi Kitabata, 67, are suspected of conspiring to produce prints of works by famous traditional Japanese-style painters without permission from their families, thus violating the copyrights they hold, investigative sources said. Authorized prints must be made from blocks produced by craftspeople with permiss...