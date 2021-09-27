Tokyo stocks end flat as profit-taking erodes gain on COVID case fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended nearly flat Monday as investors locked in gains made earlier on hopes for the normalization of economic activity with nationwide COVID-19 cases steadily declining. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 8.75 points, or 0.03 percent, from Friday at 30,240.06. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.01 points, or 0.14 percent, lower at 2,087.74. Decliners were led by marine transportation and machinery issues, while air transportation and land transportation stocks led gainers.