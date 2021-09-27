URGENT: Beijing raps Quad leaders for exaggerating supposed China threat

Newsfrom Japan

China on Monday criticized the leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, who held their "Quad" summit meetings in Washington late last week, for "agitating threats" allegedly posed by the Communist-led government. During the first in-person summit of the group of major Indo-Pacific democracies, the leaders of the four countries on Friday showcased their deepening ties in the face of China's security and economic assertiveness. Their joint statement released after the meeting did not directly mention China, but their agenda items were apparently connected to the Asian power's ri...