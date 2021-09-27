FOCUS: Japan NPO on nuke power issues struggling to retain English newsletter

Newsfrom Japan

A citizens' organization in Japan that publishes independent analysis in English on nuclear power issues is struggling financially, threatening its ability to remain the major source of specialized public information on Japan's nuclear industry for an international audience. The Citizens' Nuclear Information Center based in Tokyo has published the free bimonthly English newsletter Nuke Info Tokyo since 1987 but is having to crowdfund to keep publishing amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit organization, which also produces a monthly newsletter in Japanes...