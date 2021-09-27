Thailand to reopen more tourist spots to vaccinated visitors in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand will reopen more tourist destinations, including the cities of Bangkok and Chiang Mai, to welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors from Nov. 1, the government said Monday. Also among the designated places in 10 provinces are the twin beach resorts of Hua Hin and Cha-am, southwest of the capital, Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin told a press conference. He said that an additional 33 provinces regarded as tourist and economic destinations will be partially reopened in December and January. The plan follows the successful reopening of the sou...