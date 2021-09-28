Tokyo stocks open lower on lingering concerns over Evergrande

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday on lingering fears over the risk of default by major Chinese property developer Evergrande Group, with market players worried about the potential impact on the global economy. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 101.97 points, or 0.34 percent, from Monday to 30,138.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.43 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,079.31. Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and service issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.96...