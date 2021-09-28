CORRECTION (:Virus-Border UPDATE1: moved Sept. 27)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE1: Japan to shorten quarantine period for vaccinated travelers," please note the following CORRECTION. Please replace 4th graf with following grafs because of erroneous info on the Philippines. Same correction applies to earlier version of story. "People traveling from some countries including Britain and India that Japan sees as having a heightened risk of introducing coronavirus variants had needed to spend the first three of the 14 days in a government-designated facility, but will no longer be required to do so if they are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, Japan wi...