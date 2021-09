CORRECTED: UPDATE1: Japan to shorten quarantine period for vaccinated travelers

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Monday it will ease quarantine rules for people entering the country who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Oct. 1, shortening the required period for self-isolating at home from 14 days to 10 days. People who have been fully vaccinated will be able to go outside as long as they test negative for the virus after 10 days following their arrival, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference. Only shots developed by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. or AstraZeneca Plc are eligible, and a "vaccine passport" either issued in or recognized by Japan ...