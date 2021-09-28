Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid tight race for ruling party leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as a cautious mood prevailed amid a close ruling party leadership race to determine Japan's new prime minister, with the vote set to be held a day later. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 100.41 points, or 0.33 percent, from Monday to 30,139.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 9.97 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,077.77. Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and service issues.