Kuroda becomes longest-serving BOJ chief as Japan awaits new leader

At 3,116 days in office, Haruhiko Kuroda is poised to become the Bank of Japan's longest-serving governor on Wednesday, faced with unprecedented challenges after years of unparalleled monetary easing. Under Kuroda, who took the post in March 2013, the BOJ has embarked on an asset-buying spree, gobbling up Japanese government bonds and exchange-traded funds to see its total assets more than quadruple in the eight years to March 2021 to around 715 trillion yen ($6.4 trillion), exceeding in size Japan's nominal gross domestic product, which stood at some 537 trillion yen in fiscal 2020. With its ...