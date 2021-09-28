Basketball: Raptors' Watanabe still fighting for NBA survival

Newsfrom Japan

Preparing to enter the NBA season on a full contract for the first time, Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe said Monday he is still battling for survival in the world's toughest basketball league. The Japanese national team star played most of his first three NBA seasons on two-way contracts, with the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Raptors, which split his time between the NBA and the minor league. Toronto acknowledged Watanabe's progress by upgrading him to a standard NBA contract in April, midway through his first season with the team, but the Kagawa Prefecture native said he must continu...