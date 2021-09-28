Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Sept. 29: -- Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election to be held. -- Haruhiko Kuroda to become Bank of Japan's longest-serving governor. -- Takamatsu High Court to hand down ruling on appeal seeking damages from government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., with plaintiffs those evacuated from Fukushima Prefecture to Ehime Prefecture due to 2011 nuclear disaster.