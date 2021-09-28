Baseball: Veteran pitcher Nakata to end 17-year pro career

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran Hanshin Tigers right-hander Kenichi Nakata, a former All-Star and multiple Japan Series winner with the SoftBank Hawks, will wrap up his 17-year pro baseball career this season, a source revealed Tuesday. The 39-year-old has 100 career wins, reaching the milestone in 2018 with SoftBank, but has not seen any top-team action this season, his second with Hanshin. Selected by the Central League's Chunichi Dragons in the second round of the 2005 draft, the Kitakyushu native recorded a career-high 14 wins for the club in 2007. He joined SoftBank in the Pacific League as a free agent in 2014,...