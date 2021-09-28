Tokyo stocks end lower amid close race for ruling party leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Tuesday as investors refrained from active buying amid a close ruling party leadership race to determine Japan's new prime minister, with the vote set to be held a day later. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 56.10 points, or 0.19 percent, from Monday at 30,183.96. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.97 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 2,081.77. Decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and air transportation issues.