TPP members start full-fledged talks on U.K.'s accession

The 11 members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact discussed Tuesday the United Kingdom's bid to join the regional framework at the first meeting of their working group on the subject online, the Japanese government said. If the U.K. bid is accepted, the country will be the first to join the original 11 signatories including Japan, Australia and Canada since the pact took effect in 2018. Earlier this month, China and Taiwan also filed their applications to accede to the free trade agreement. At the virtual working group meeting chaired by Japan, which holds the rotating chair of t...