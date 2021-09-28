China claims Japan exaggerating cybersecurity threats

Newsfrom Japan

China on Tuesday criticized Japan for "maliciously" exaggerating threats from the Communist-led government, hours after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet endorsed a cybersecurity strategy for the next three years. In the strategy, Japan names China, Russia and North Korea as cyberattack threats for the first time. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that it is the United States that has been "engaged in cyber theft," adding Beijing will "resolutely respond to various wrongdoings that politicize network security." Japan's strategy, endorsed earlier Tuesday, sa...