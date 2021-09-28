Soccer: J-League to probe Tosu manager Kim over abuse of power

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League said on Tuesday it will launch its own investigation over alleged abuse of power by Sagan Tosu manager Kim Myung Hwi toward his players. An anonymous accusation was made in late August to the Japan Football Associations' consultation desk for stamping out violence, accusing Kim of continuous violence and the use of abusive language. The investigation is expected to take place for around two months with those involved in the case to be interviewed by the league. The 40-year-old Kim was suspended from managing by his club in June for three matches after he swept a player's foot and ...