Soccer: Tomiyasu, Minamino in, Kubo, Furuhashi out for Japan's 2 crucial ties

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu and Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino were named among Japan's 25-man squad on Tuesday ahead of their vital 2022 World Cup qualifiers away to Saudi Arabia and at home to Australia next month. Mallorca playmaker Takefusa Kubo and Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi miss out through injuries as manager Hajime Moriyasu face two ties that could determine the fate of Samurai Blue in Group B. Japan slumped a shock 1-0 home defeat to Oman in their opener before beating China by the same scoreline in an away game, held at a neutral venue in Qatar due to COVID-19 restrict...