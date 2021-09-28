Baseball: Okugawa pitches CL-leading Swallows to 9th straight win

Newsfrom Japan

Yasunobu Okugawa tossed six shutout innings as the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows won their ninth straight game for the first time in a decade Tuesday, beating the DeNA BayStars 4-0. Okugawa (8-3) allowed three hits and struck out four in an 84-pitch effort at Jingu Stadium. He had a runner on third with two outs in the third but struck out Keita Sano with a 2-2 forkball to get out of his biggest jam of the game. "I wasn't in good form but managed to be creative with my pitches," said the right-hander, who also helped his team with his trip to the plate. Katsuki Azuma (0-1) walked and ...