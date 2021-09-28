Japan telecom NTT eyes remote work as norm for all 320,000 employees

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Tuesday it is considering allowing all 320,000 employees of the telecom giant group to work remotely as the norm and abolishing job relocations, in a drastic shake-up of its management style for a post-coronavirus society. The parent of NTT Docomo Inc., NTT Data Corp. and NTT Communications Corp. among other group companies at home and abroad plans to begin decentralizing its headquarters and management departments from the capital to core cities in regional areas in fiscal 2022. NTT also outlined the goals of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emission...