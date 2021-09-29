Baseball: Balentien will not return to SoftBank Hawks for 2022 season

Newsfrom Japan

Wladimir Balentien, who set Nippon Professional Baseball's single-season home run record with 60 in 2013, will leave the SoftBank Hawks as the Pacific League team has decided not to renew his contract, a source said Wednesday. The source said the 37-year-old Curacao-born slugger has expressed a desire to continue his career in Japan, but he will leave the country in early October after the minor league season wraps up. Balentien is a former major leaguer who has played in NPB since 2011, first with the Yakult Swallows in the Central League. In his nine seasons with the Tokyo-based Swallows, he...