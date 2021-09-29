Tokyo stocks plunge in morning on Wall Street declines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Wednesday morning as a wide range of issues met selling after sentiment was hurt by overnight declines on Wall Street led by large technology companies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 741.82 points, or 2.46 percent, from Tuesday to 29,442,14. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 50.03 points, or 2.40 percent, at 2,031.74. Every industry category lost ground, except for air and marine transportations issues. Major decliners were led by precision instrument and electric appliance issues.