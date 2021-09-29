Tennis: Nishikori withdraws from San Diego Open with back injury

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Kei Nishikori pulled out of the San Diego Open on Tuesday shortly before his first-round clash with fellow wildcard entrant Andy Murray of Britain due to a lower back injury. The match at the ATP 250 event against the former world No. 1 would have been Nishikori's first since he lost in four sets to current world No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the third round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 4. On Sunday, Nishikori posted a video of himself practicing with Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov on Twitter. The 31-year-old Japanese is on the comeback trail after undergoing elbow surgery in late 2...