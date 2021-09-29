Main events scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Thursday, Sept. 30: -- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's term as LDP president to end. -- COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, 18 other prefectures, quasi-emergency in 8 prefectures to expire. -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for August at 8:50 a.m. -- Tokyo Game Show to be held online through Oct. 3.