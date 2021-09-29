URGENT: Japan ruling party vote to be runoff between Kishida, Kono

Newsfrom Japan

A runoff vote will most likely be held between vaccination minister Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Wednesday, early counting of votes from rank-and-file members showed. Whoever wins in the leadership election is set to become Japan's next prime minister. None of the four candidates in the election, including Sanae Takaichi, a former communications minister, and Seiko Noda, the party's executive acting secretary general, will take a majority of the 764 votes of LDP parliamentarians and rank-and-file members i...