Japan's Mitsuuroko to buy self-storage operator in Singapore

Japanese fuel trading firm Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co. plans to acquire in October the whole stake in General Storage Co. Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company that operates private storage facilities, through its local unit. Mitsuuroko Group's wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Triforce Investments Pte. Ltd., will buy the stake for about S$85.1 million (US$62.7 million) from SingPost Investments Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Post Ltd. under an agreement signed Sept. 2, according to Mitsuuroko Group's news release. Through the planned acquisition, the Tokyo-based Mitsuu...