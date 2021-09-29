Tokyo stocks end lower on Wall St. losses, eyes on LDP election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses in U.S. shares, while investors were cautiously watching the voting in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election, with the result expected after the close. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 639.67 points, or 2.12 percent, from Tuesday at 29,544.29. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 43.48 points, or 2.09 percent, lower at 2,038.29. Every industry category lost ground, except for air transportation issues. Major decliners were led by precision...