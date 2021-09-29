FOCUS: Tokyo stock market to remain firm under new LDP leader Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market is likely to continue its long-term climb following Wednesday's election of a new leader of Japan's ruling party, analysts say, citing hopes the incoming administration will bring fresh measures to buoy the economy. With the election of former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as new Liberal Democratic Party president, hence setting him up to be installed as prime minister, the Nikkei 225 index is expected to move between 28,000 and 32,000 through the year after reaching around a 31-year high of 30,000 in recent sessions. Some market participants predict the bellwether inde...