Baseball: Darvish takes loss as Padres drop series opener to Dodgers

Yu Darvish took his 11th loss Tuesday, pitching four innings of two-run ball as the San Diego Padres fell 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The loss to a National League West rival continued a miserable run for San Diego, whose stunning late-season collapse culminated with its elimination from playoff contention over the weekend. The 35-year-old Darvish (8-11) struck out six, while allowing five hits and four walks before making an early exit from the series opener at Dodger Stadium with the Padres trailing 2-0. He gave up an RBI double to Trea Turner in the first and a third-inning RBI single t...