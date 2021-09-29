Japan businesses hope for revival of COVID-hit economy under new PM

Newsfrom Japan

Business leaders in Japan voiced hope Wednesday that Fumio Kishida, the newly elected president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will make all-out efforts to return the pandemic-stricken domestic economy to a steady growth track as early as possible. Kishida, who is set to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister during an extraordinary parliamentary session starting Monday, is expected to implement a stimulus package soon. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, said Kishida will be the right leader for rebuilding the world's third-largest economy and overcoming the...