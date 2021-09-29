Soccer: Ienaga caps comeback as Frontale beat Vissel 3-1

Newsfrom Japan

J-League leaders Kawasaki Frontale stormed back to beat visiting Vissel Kobe 3-1 on Wednesday, with Akihiro Ienaga netting late to seal the result and redeem a missed penalty. The veteran attacker failed to equalize from the spot early in the second half after Yoshinori Muto had given Kobe the lead in the 13th minute of the J1 clash at Todoroki Stadium. But a successful penalty from Leandro Damiao and a Thomas Vermaelen own goal saw Kawasaki take the lead before Ienaga put the match beyond doubt with his 85th-minute strike. "It's always tough when you concede first, but we all pulled together ...