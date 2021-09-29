Baseball: Yoshida sparks Orix as Buffaloes stampede Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Orix batting star Masataka Yoshida reached base five times, scored twice and drove in two runs to spark the Buffaloes to a 21-hit 15-2 come-from-behind win over the Pacific League-leading Lotte Marines on Wednesday. The win at ZoZo Marine Stadium pulled the Buffaloes, chasing their franchise's first pennant since 1996, to within one game of first place. Yoshida, starting for the second game since being sidelined for three weeks with an injury suffered running the bases, doubled in Orix's first run in a six-run fifth inning, hit his 21st home run to lead off Orix's sixth, and was walked intenti...