CORRECTED: Japan's next PM Kishida aims to narrow income gap through pay hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, newly elected as the head of the ruling party and set to become the next prime minister, said Wednesday he aims to narrow income inequality in Japan through broad-based salary hikes. "If incomes increased in a wide range of fields, that would correct the income gap and encourage consumption," Kishida told a press conference after winning the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election earlier in the day to succeed the current party chief and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. "There would be no (wealth) distribution without growth. But it is also true th...