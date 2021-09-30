U.S., EU vow to tackle unfair practices in inaugural trade dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and the European Union vowed Wednesday to work together to address unfair trade practices and misuse of technology to protect their societies from information manipulation, under a newly launched forum to discuss trade and technology issues. "We stand together in continuing to protect our businesses, consumers, and workers from unfair trade practices, in particular those posed by non-market economies, that are undermining the world trading system," said a joint statement issued by the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council. The statement apparently reflected concerns over China...