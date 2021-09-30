Japan's Aug. industrial output falls 3.2% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output decreased 3.2 percent in August from the previous month, government data showed Thursday, with the industry ministry revising downward its basic assessment on production. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said the recovery in industrial production "has paused," compared with the view upheld through July that output is "picking up." The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.0 against the 2015 base of 100, the ministry said in a preliminary report. The result followed a 1.5 percent decline in July. The index of industrial s...