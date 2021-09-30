Tokyo stocks open flat on Kishida win, weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened flat Thursday as overnight losses on the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index were offset by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida's victory in the ruling party election the previous day, as well as a weakening yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 29.27 points, or 0.10 percent, from Wednesday to 29,515.02. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.72 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,036.57. Decliners were led by marine transportation, and iron and steel issues, wh...