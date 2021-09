Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani will not make another pitching start this year, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters on Wednesday. Ohtani, who was one win short of tying Babe Ruth's 103-year-old record of double-digit wins and home runs in a single season, finishes the season as a pitcher with a 9-2 record and 3.18 ERA in 23 games.