BOJ chief says accommodative policy to stay under new prime minister

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan will maintain its "extremely" accommodative monetary policy even after a government under Fumio Kishida, the newly elected leader of the ruling party, is formed as faster economic growth is critical, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday. Hours after Kishida was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday, Kuroda told an online forum hosted by the European Central Bank that Japan's economic growth could return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels later this year or early next year, but that the BOJ will further ease monetary policy if needed. "Whatever k...