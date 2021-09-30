Tokyo stocks slightly lower in morning on weakness in tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Thursday morning as high-tech shares dragged on sentiment following an overnight fall in the technology-heavy U.S. Nasdaq index, although losses were limited as investors hunted bargains after the previous day's pullback. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 104.92 points, or 0.36 percent, from Wednesday to 29,439.37. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.25 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,030.04. Decliners were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and electric machinery issues.