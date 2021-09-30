Tokyo Game Show kicks off with virtual experience for gamers of world

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo Game Show started Thursday east of the capital, with a physical exhibition open to a select group of guests for the first time in two years and a virtual setup for game enthusiasts who wish to attend remotely. The annual gaming extravaganza, one of the world's biggest shows of its type, attracted media and game influencers to Chiba's Makuhari Messe convention center, allowing them to try out new titles on display and interview exhibitors. The event was held entirely online last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the four-day event through Sunday, about 350 companies from Japan ...