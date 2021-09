Main events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, Oct. 1: -- Japan to ease quarantine rules for fully vaccinated travelers. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for August at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for August at 8:30 a.m. -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Tankan business sentiment survey at 8:50 a.m. -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Sept. 21-22 policy meeting at 8:50 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release consumer confidence survey for September at 2 p.m. -- Japan Au...