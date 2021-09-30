Tokyo stocks end lower on weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Thursday as high-tech shares were weak, tracking the overnight fall on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, although losses were limited as some investors looked for bargains following the market's plunge the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 91.63 points, or 0.31 percent, from Wednesday at 29,452.66. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 8.13 points, or 0.40 percent, lower at 2,030.16. Decliners were led by marine transportation, warehousing and harbor transportation equipment, and iron and ...