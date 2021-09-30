Japan to see price hikes in food, tobacco products from Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will experience price hikes in some food and tobacco products as well as services from October, partly due to a spike in global raw material prices, dealing a further blow to households hit by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Friday, dairy producers Meiji Co. and Megmilk Snow Brand Co. will increase prices of their margarine products, as international prices have soared due to a surge in global demand and lowered output in major producing areas due to poor weather. For Meiji, the retail price will increase by up to 12.8 percent and the Megmilk Snow Brand will pass on a...