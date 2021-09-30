Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to accept more people as COVID emergency ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Disney theme parks and Universal Studios Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors they admit every day from 5,000 to 10,000 starting Friday, as Japan's months-long COVID-19 state of emergency expires, their operators said. Oriental Land Co., which runs Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, said Thursday, however, it will maintain the current shortened opening hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. "We will continue to operate the parks in accordance with the requests of the government and local authorities, giving top priority to the health and safety of our guests and cast members," the...