Japan firm releases functional protective wear for robotic arms

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese company on Thursday released its first lineup of functional protective cover wear for robotic arms, with the aim of providing more personality to the automatons and brightening the working environments where they are deployed. The range of high-performance cover wear by Robo-Uni, a brand created by Fukuoka-based Rocket Road Co., is the first from Japan to be certified by Danish maker Universal Robots A/S as an official peripheral for its e-Series cobots -- collaborative robots designed to work alongside humans. Founded in 2005 by three university students in Denmark, Universal Robot...